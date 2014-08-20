Kreuziger appeal against ban turned down by CAS

Team Saxo-Tinkoff rider Roman Kreuziger of the Czech Republic cycles during the 32km individual time-trial seventeenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Embrun to Chorges July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

(Reuters) - Czech rider Roman Kreuziger’s appeal against a provisional suspension for suspected doping has been dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), ruling him out of this month’s Vuelta.

Kreuziger, a team mate of Spain’s Alberto Contador, was provisionally suspended by the International Cycling Union’s (UCI) anti-doping commission earlier this month after possible irregularities emerged from his biological passport.

“Roman Kreuziger remains provisionally suspended pending a decision on his alleged anti-doping rule violation,” CAS said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kreuziger’s Tinkoff-Saxo team withdrew him from the Tour de France while they gathered more information about apparent abnormalities in his blood profile, dating back to 2012.

His team were critical of the provisional suspension when it was announced just before the Tour of Poland in which he was supposed to have been riding this month.

They said there was no “solid evidence of any wrongdoing” by Kreuziger.

The ambitious Tinkoff-Saxo team signed Italian Ivan Basso on a two-year contract on Tuesday, having snapped up three-time Tour green jersey winner Peter Sagan earlier this month.