FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Chaves delivers with Tour of Lombardy win
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 1, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

Chaves delivers with Tour of Lombardy win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Colombian Esteban Chaves lived up to expectations by becoming the first rider from outside Europe to win the Tour of Lombardy classic, the last 'Monument' race of the season, on Saturday.

Pre-race favorite Chaves, who finished third overall in the Vuelta last month, outsprinted Italian Diego Rosa (Astana) and fellow Colombian Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac).

Frenchman Romain Bardet (AG2r-La Mondiale), who was part of the leading four in the final stages of the 240-km ride between Como and Bergamo, was dropped in the final kilometer and took fourth place.

Rosa repeatedly attacked on the final ascent, a 1.7-km effort at an average gradient of 7.9 percent, but Chaves hung on and stayed quiet, saving his energy for the final sprint.

Chaves (Orica-Bike Exchange) is the first Colombian rider to win a 'Monument' classic -- Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege or the Tour of Lombardy.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.