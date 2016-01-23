FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian Malori stable after Tour de San Luis crash
January 23, 2016 / 9:37 PM / 2 years ago

Italian Malori stable after Tour de San Luis crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of Adriano Malori of Italy wearing the leader pink jersey on the podium after the 209-km (130-mile) sixth stage from Urbino to Porto Sant'Elpidio of the Giro d'Italia May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Italian Adriano Malori, individual time-trial runner-up at last year’s world cycling championships, is in a “stable condition” after crashing at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina.

A doctor said in a statement on Saturday that Malori was in intensive care but that his condition had improved in the first 24 hours since he was taken to San Luis hospital on Friday.

The Movistar team rider was involved in a massive pile-up due to a pothole on the road 30 kilometres from the finish of the fifth stage.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Jimenez

