McQuaid denies telling team member not to cooperate

Pat Mcquaid, president of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), waits for the award ceremony for stage four of the Tour of Beijing race, outside Changping Gymnasium October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

FLORENCE, Italy (Reuters) - International Cycling Union (UCI) president Pat McQuaid denied on Thursday an allegation that he told an employee of a professional team not to cooperate with an investigation into disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong.

“Never did anything like that,” McQuaid told Reuters in a text message.

Garmin Sharp manager Jonathan Vaughters told Reuters that McQuaid, who stands for re-election on Friday in Florence, asked an unidentified employee to ignore the team’s instructions to cooperate with a U.S. federal investigation in May 2010.

McQuaid, who has had to deal with the fall-out from the Armstrong doping scandal, was first elected in 2005 and is facing a stern challenge from Britain’s Brian Cookson in his bid to secure a third four-year term.

The election will be held from 0700GMT on Friday