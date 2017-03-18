Team Sky's Kwiatkowski pips Sagan to Milan-San Remo victory

(Reuters) - Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski pipped world champion Peter Sagan in a thrilling finish to the Milan-San Remo race on Saturday.

Slovakia's Sagan launched a superb attack on the final Poggio climb near the end of the 291km race and was joined by Kwiatkowski and Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe.

Sagan (BORA-Hansgrohe) was the first to make his move in the dash to the finish but Poland's Kwiatkowski surged through to take the first Monument classic of his career.

It was a welcome respite for Britain's Team Sky who have been under intense scrutiny after an investigation into a medical package delivered to former rider Bradley Wiggins at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine.

"Winning Milan-San Remo is an incredible feeling. I'm really thankful for my team mates," Kwiatkowski said.

"They did an incredible job today. I didn't expect Sagan would go on the Poggio. It looked like it was leading to a bunch sprint. I felt pretty strong and it was amazing to be there with Sagan and Alaphilippe. It's unbelievable."