FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Frenchman Demare wins Milan-San Remo
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 19, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Frenchman Demare wins Milan-San Remo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Frenchman Arnaud Demare claimed the biggest win of his career when he sprinted to victory in the Milan-San Remo despite having crashed earlier in the 295-km classic on Saturday.

FDJ rider Demare held off several big names in the final sweep into the Mediterranean resort, crossing the line ahead of Team Sky’s Ben Swift and Belgian Juergen Roelandts.

Demare is the first French rider to win the opening monument of the season since Laurent Jalabert in 1995.

Coming off the final climb and with the peloton strung out, Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowsi burst into the lead and stayed out in front until the final two kilometers.

The Pole was reeled in though by Swiss veteran Fabian Cancellera before Demare powered through to win.

Colombian Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quick Step) had looked in prime position to claim victory but crashed heavily and rolled across the line in tears.

World champion Peter Sagan was also in the mix but again failed to deliver a victory on one of the sport’s classics.

A landslide had caused the race to be re-routed, with the riders sent on to the A10 motorway, before it reverted to the usual route that hugs the Italian coast.

Eleven riders formed a breakaway but Tinkoff and BMC drove the peloton which swallowed up the front-runners with 25km left.

The race was littered with crashes, one of which, with 30km remaining, took down Demare but he quickly recovered.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.