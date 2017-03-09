Baseball: U.S. top Colombia in 10, Cuba edge Australia
Pitching dominated a tense 3-2 U.S. win over Colombia in Miami on Friday, settled by a 10th-inning, walk-off single by Adam Jones that ignited an emotional celebration by the Americans.
BOURG DE PEAGE, France German Andre Greipel timed his effort to perfection to win the fifth stage of Paris-Nice, a 199.5-km ride from Quincie en Beaujolais on Thursday.
The Lotto Soudal rider accelerated with about 50 meters to go to overcome France's Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen (Lotto NL Jumbo), who finished second and third, respectively.
"I went just on the right time, I am so relieved that I've finally won a stage in this Paris-Nice," Greipel said.
Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step Floors) retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after staying safe in the bunch.
His overall lead will be under threat in Friday's sixth stage, a hilly 193.5-km trek between Aubagne and Fayence.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Williams)
Pitching dominated a tense 3-2 U.S. win over Colombia in Miami on Friday, settled by a 10th-inning, walk-off single by Adam Jones that ignited an emotional celebration by the Americans.
Angelique Kerber, who will reclaim the world number one ranking on Monday, breezed to a 6-2 6-1 second-round victory over fellow German Andrea Petkovic at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday.
Canadian Adam Hadwin has already broken 60 on the PGA Tour, and now he stands on the verge of his first victory after taking a four-stroke third-round lead at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Saturday.