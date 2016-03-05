FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UCI chief Cookson concerned over Rio track delay
March 5, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

UCI chief Cookson concerned over Rio track delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Brian Cookson, President of International Cycling Union (UCI) attends the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in London, Britain, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - World cycling chief Brian Cookson says he is concerned about delays to the Olympic test event in Rio de Janeiro after the company responsible for providing the wooden boards was changed by Games organizers.

The event has already been pushed back two weeks, although Rio organizing committee president Carlos Nuzman said in London this week that the event would go ahead on April 29-May 1.

Speaking at the world track championships on Saturday, Cookson said he thought that date would be “a challenge”.

However, he said he believed Rio would be ready.

“I have no doubt there will be a velodrome ready and functional to the required standards for the Olympic Games,” he said. “There is no alternative. That’s the straight answer.”

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin

