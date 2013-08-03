FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
August 3, 2013 / 7:45 PM / in 4 years

Cycling: Weening wins Tour of Poland, Wiggins claims final stage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dutchman Pieter Weening won the Tour of Poland on Saturday as Britain’s Bradley Wiggins celebrated his return to the road by claiming the final stage time trial by nearly a minute.

Orica Greenedge’s Weening trailed Christophe Riblon by 27 seconds before the start of the seventh and final stage but overhauled his French rival to claim the title by 13 seconds over Spaniard Jon Izagirre of Euskaltel-Euskadi.

Riblon, of AG2R, was three seconds further back.

Team Sky’s Wiggins won the Tour de France and Olympic time trial in 2012, but was unable to defend his Tour title in 2013 due to a knee injury.

The Tour of Poland was his first competitive action since May, and he rounded out the race by claiming the 37km time trial from Wieliczka to Krakow in 46:36, 56 seconds ahead of RadioShack’s Swiss Fabian Cancellara.

Writing by Josh Reich; editing by Ken Ferris

