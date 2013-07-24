Wiggins returns from injury in Tour of Poland

British cyclist Bradley Wiggins poses for photographers during a press day for the Giro d'Italia cycle race at the Kilhey Court hotel in Standish, northern England April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Bradley Wiggins will make his comeback from the injury and illness that prevented him defending his Tour de France title in the Tour of Poland this weekend, Team Sky said on Wednesday.

Wiggins, the 2012 Tour champion, missed this year’s race - won by compatriot and team mate Chris Froome - after quitting May’s Giro d‘Italia with a knee injury and chest infection.

The 33-year-old is part of Team Sky’s six-man squad for the Polish race which starts in Trentino in Italy on Saturday and ends in Krakow on August 3.