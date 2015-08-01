FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Porte joins BMC Racing from Team Sky
August 1, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Porte joins BMC Racing from Team Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Richie Porte of Australia competes during the 147 Km ( 91 miles) 13th stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia (Tour of Italy) cycling race from Montecchio Maggiore to Iesolo, Italy, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/LaPresse/Fabio Ferrari

PARIS (Reuters) - Australian Richie Porte will join the BMC Racing team from Team Sky on a one-year deal in 2016, the American outfit said on Saturday.

“We officially welcome Richie to the BMC Racing Team,” BMC Racing manager Jim Ochowicz said in a statement.

”Richie’s addition to our roster for next year adds extra muscle and a wealth of experience.

“It also gives us the chance to separate and/or unite our strategies and goals as we see fit throughout the season.”

With Team Sky, the 30-year-old Porte, Chris Froome’s lieutenant in the Briton’s two Tour de France victorious rides, won the prestigious week-long Paris-Nice stage race twice but failed to deliver on the grand tour stage.

His best result on a grand tour was seventh overall in the 2010 Giro, when he also won the white jersey for the best under-25 rider competing with Team Saxo Bank.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly

