Porte joins BMC Racing from Team Sky

PARIS (Reuters) - Australian Richie Porte will join the BMC Racing team from Team Sky on a one-year deal in 2016, the American outfit said on Saturday.
“We officially welcome Richie to the BMC Racing Team,” BMC Racing manager Jim Ochowicz said in a statement.
”Richie’s addition to our roster for next year adds extra muscle and a wealth of experience.
“It also gives us the chance to separate and/or unite our strategies and goals as we see fit throughout the season.”
With Team Sky, the 30-year-old Porte, Chris Froome’s lieutenant in the Briton’s two Tour de France victorious rides, won the prestigious week-long Paris-Nice stage race twice but failed to deliver on the grand tour stage.
His best result on a grand tour was seventh overall in the 2010 Giro, when he also won the white jersey for the best under-25 rider competing with Team Saxo Bank.
Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly