Terpstra wins Tour of Qatar
#Sports News
February 13, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Terpstra wins Tour of Qatar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Dutchman Niki Terpstra won the Tour of Qatar on Friday after finishing the sixth and final stage safely in the main bunch.

The Etixx-Quick Step rider, who won Paris-Roubaix last year, snatched the overall leader’s gold jersey when he won Tuesday’s individual time trial and beat Poland’s Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) by six seconds at the end.

In a race where sprinters often shine, Norway’s Alexander Kristoff finished third overall for the Katusha team after taking three stage wins.

Kristoff failed to add another in Doha on Friday, finishing far down the field as Ireland’s Sam Bennett won a bunch sprint.

Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
