Norway's Kristoff bursts through to take British Classic

LONDON (Reuters) - Norway's Alexander Kristoff burst clear of the field to win the 183-km RideLondon-Surrey Classic on Sunday.

Kristoff left his rivals trailing with 200m to go on the Mall in London, holding firm in the face of a late charge from Denmark's Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-Scott), who finished second.

Australia's Tour de France green jersey winner Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) finished third for the second consecutive year.

The race was elevated to WorldTour status for 2017, a decision that ensured a strong pace in the countryside south of London.

It came down to a sprint finish, with Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) emerging victorious.

"We've only had one week rest since the Tour de France so I didn't know my shape as I didn't train too much," Kristoff told the BBC.

"I had a great party at home a few days ago and usually I race well after a party so maybe that's a tactic I should use again."