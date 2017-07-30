FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 27 minutes
Norway's Kristoff bursts through to take British Classic
#Healthcare
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Majority of Americans want Congress to move on - Reuters/Ipsos poll
HEALTHCARE
Majority of Americans want Congress to move on - Reuters/Ipsos poll
Protests mar ballot as voters snub Maduro assembly
Venezuela
Protests mar ballot as voters snub Maduro assembly
China's Xi calls for building elite forces during military parade
CHINA
China's Xi calls for building elite forces during military parade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 30, 2017 / 6:04 PM / in 27 minutes

Norway's Kristoff bursts through to take British Classic

1 Min Read

Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 14-km (8.7 miles) individual time-trial Stage 1 - Duesseldorf, Germany - July 1, 2017 - Katusha-Alpecin rider Alexander Kristoff of Norway starts the stage.Benoit Tessier

LONDON (Reuters) - Norway's Alexander Kristoff burst clear of the field to win the 183-km RideLondon-Surrey Classic on Sunday.

Kristoff left his rivals trailing with 200m to go on the Mall in London, holding firm in the face of a late charge from Denmark's Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-Scott), who finished second.

Australia's Tour de France green jersey winner Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) finished third for the second consecutive year.

The race was elevated to WorldTour status for 2017, a decision that ensured a strong pace in the countryside south of London.

It came down to a sprint finish, with Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) emerging victorious.

"We've only had one week rest since the Tour de France so I didn't know my shape as I didn't train too much," Kristoff told the BBC.

"I had a great party at home a few days ago and usually I race well after a party so maybe that's a tactic I should use again."

Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Clare Fallon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.