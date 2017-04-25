FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Cycling: Felline wins Tour de Romandie prologue
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 25, 2017 / 6:12 PM / 4 months ago

Cycling: Felline wins Tour de Romandie prologue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AIGLE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Italian Fabio Felline won the prologue of the Tour de Romandie to claim the overall lead after a 4.8-km individual time trial on a slippery course on Tuesday.

The Trek-Segafredo rider clocked five minutes and 57 seconds to beat Britain's Alex Dowsett (Movistar) by two seconds and Australian Alexander Edmondson (Orica-Scott) by seven seconds.

The favorites for the overall classification did not take any risks on the wet roads, with Britain's Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) ending up 18 seconds behind.

Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished 29 seconds off the pace.

Wednesday's first stage is a 173.3-km mountainous trek from Aigle to Champery.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.