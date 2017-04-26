FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Cycling: Albasini wins first stage of Tour de Romandie
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 26, 2017 / 6:53 PM / 4 months ago

Cycling: Albasini wins first stage of Tour de Romandie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Swiss rider Michael Albasini won a bunch sprint in pouring rain on the second stage of the Tour de Romandie on Wednesday.

Climbing towards the finish in Champery in poor visibility the attacks started inside the final kilometer of the 173km ride from Aigle with several big names including Tour de France champion Chris Froome in the mix.

It was home rider Albasini (Orica-Scott) who proved the strongest though as he powered through the puddles to cross the line clear in first place.

Italy's Diego Ulissi (Team Emirates) was second with Spain's Jesus Herrada (Movistar) in third.

Italian Fabio Felline, who won the 4.8km prologue on Tuesday, was safely in the pack to retain the overall lead.

Froome finished fifth.

Thursday's stage takes the peloton from Champery to Bulle.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.