FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Cycling: Yates sprints to stage win and Tour of Romandie lead
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 29, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 4 months ago

Cycling: Yates sprints to stage win and Tour of Romandie lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LEYSIN, Switzerland (Reuters) - Briton Simon Yates seized the lead of the Tour of Romandie on the penultimate day on Saturday by winning a two-man sprint to the line with Australian Richie Porte in the fourth stage.

Orica rider Yates pulled away from Porte (BMC) with 100 meters to go, sprinting to victory and giving himself a 19-second lead over the Australian overall going into Sunday's 18.3-km time trial around Lausanne.

Chris Froome, of Team Sky, preparing to defend his Tour de France title, was dropped on the day's final climb to Leysin and finished behind the leading group.

Overnight leader Fabio Felline, of Italy, stayed in touch with the peloton on the 163.5-km stage but lost time and slipped down to fourth place overall.

Writing by Clare Fallon; Editing by Neville Dalton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.