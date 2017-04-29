Cycling: Yates sprints to stage win and Tour of Romandie lead

LEYSIN, Switzerland (Reuters) - Briton Simon Yates seized the lead of the Tour of Romandie on the penultimate day on Saturday by winning a two-man sprint to the line with Australian Richie Porte in the fourth stage.

Orica rider Yates pulled away from Porte (BMC) with 100 meters to go, sprinting to victory and giving himself a 19-second lead over the Australian overall going into Sunday's 18.3-km time trial around Lausanne.

Chris Froome, of Team Sky, preparing to defend his Tour de France title, was dropped on the day's final climb to Leysin and finished behind the leading group.

Overnight leader Fabio Felline, of Italy, stayed in touch with the peloton on the 163.5-km stage but lost time and slipped down to fourth place overall.