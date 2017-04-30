FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Australian Porte pips Yates to victory in Tour of Romandie
#Sports News
April 30, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 4 months ago

Australian Porte pips Yates to victory in Tour of Romandie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Australian Richie Porte snatched overall victory in the Tour of Romandie from overnight leader Simon Yates on Sunday after out-performing the Briton in the final time-trial stage.

Porte, who rides for BMC, took second place on Sunday's 17.8-km course around Lausanne, behind Slovenian Primoz Roglic, to pip Orica's Yates to the title by 21 seconds.

"It's a massive shock to be honest," Porte, a former Australian time trial champion, told cyclingnews.com. "I didn't think I'd be able to claw that much back."

Britain's Tour de France champion Chris Froome of Team Sky, who dropped out of contention for a top place on Saturday, finished the time trial in ninth to end up 18th overall.

Italy's Fabio Felline, of Trek-Segafredo, who won the opening prologue, held on to fourth place overall, behind Roglic.

Writing by Clare Fallon; Editing by Ken Ferris

