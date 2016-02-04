FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European champion Brezhniva banned for four years for doping
#Sports News
February 4, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

European champion Brezhniva banned for four years for doping

Dmitriy Rogovitskiy

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian anti-doping Agency (RUSADA) has handed two-time European track cycling champion Yelena Brezhniva a four year ban for doping offences, the organization announced on its website www.rusada.ru on Thursday. 

According to the R-Sport news agency, a sample taken from Brezhniva found traces of growth hormones.

The 26-year-old’s suspension started on June 22, 2015.

Brezhniva first represented Russia in 2008. In 2013 and 2014 she won the European team sprint title.

Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
