FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cycling-Britain's Yates wins Clasica San Sebastian
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 1, 2015 / 3:43 PM / 2 years ago

Cycling-Britain's Yates wins Clasica San Sebastian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British prospect Adam Yates claimed the biggest victory of his career when he won the Clasica San Sebastian one-day race on Saturday.

The Orica GreenEDGE rider, whose twin brother Simon also rides for the same Australian team, moved clear of the pack in the final climb, a steep ascent seven kilometers from the finish, and never looked back.

The 22-year-old held off a group of chasing riders to cross the finish line first, but was initially unaware he had won the 219-km race.

Belgium’s Philippe Gilbert was second and Spain’s Alejandro Valverde was third, both 15 seconds back.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.