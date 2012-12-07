FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian Rogers joins Saxo-Tinkoff
December 7, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

Australian Rogers joins Saxo-Tinkoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Michael Rogers sits wearing the leader's golden jersey at the start line for the eighth and final stage of the Tour of California cycling race in Westlake Village, California May 23, 2010. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

PARIS (Reuters) - Three-times world time-trial champion Michael Rogers has signed a two-year contract with Saxo-Tinkoff, the Dutch team said on Friday.

The 32-year-old Australian left Team Sky after two years with the British outfit, with whom he played a key part in Bradley Wiggins’s Tour de France victory in July.

Rogers is set to play the same support role for Spain’s Alberto Contador, who will seek a third Tour de France win next year.

“I think Michael’s record pretty much speaks for itself. He is without a doubt a world class rider, a very strong time trialist, who is also capable of climbing, and on top of that he is a great guy,” Saxo-Tinkoff team manager Bjarne Riis said in a statement.

Rogers won three consecutive time-trial world titles from 2003 to 2005.

Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Justin Palmer

