Australian Rogers joins Saxo-Tinkoff

PARIS (Reuters) - Three-times world time-trial champion Michael Rogers has signed a two-year contract with Saxo-Tinkoff, the Dutch team said on Friday.
The 32-year-old Australian left Team Sky after two years with the British outfit, with whom he played a key part in Bradley Wiggins’s Tour de France victory in July.
Rogers is set to play the same support role for Spain’s Alberto Contador, who will seek a third Tour de France win next year.
“I think Michael’s record pretty much speaks for itself. He is without a doubt a world class rider, a very strong time trialist, who is also capable of climbing, and on top of that he is a great guy,” Saxo-Tinkoff team manager Bjarne Riis said in a statement.
Rogers won three consecutive time-trial world titles from 2003 to 2005.
