Dutchman Van Poppel joins Sky for 2016

PARIS (Reuters) - Team Sky have signed Dutch prospect Danny van Poppel from Trek Factory Racing for next season, the British outfit said on Friday.

“We are very excited to have signed Danny. He burst on to the scene at an early age and is one of the youngest riders to have ever started the Tour de France,” Team Sky manager Dave Brailsford said.

“At 22 he’s still young and this change in environment will allow him to continue his development.”

Van Poppel won the 12th stage of the Vuelta as well as two stages of the Tour de Wallonie this season.