FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kwiatkowski joins Team Sky
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 27, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 2 years ago

Kwiatkowski joins Team Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Etixx-Quick Step rider Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland rides in the 195-km (121.16 miles) 12th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Lannemezan to Plateau de Beille, in the French Pyrenees mountains, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Poland’s Michal Kwiatkowski is joining Team Sky from Etixx-Quick Step for the 2016 season, the British team announced on Sunday.

Kwiatkowski, 25, will be defending his world champion’s title later on Sunday in Richmond, VA.

”Michał has performed fantastically well over the past couple of years,“ Team Sky manager Dave Brailsford said. ”We have been following his career for a long time. We have attempted to sign him on two occasions previously and weren’t going to miss out this time around.

“Team Sky can help him progress and develop both his one-day racing and stage racing. Michał is still young, a great talent for the future, and will keep getting better.”

Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.