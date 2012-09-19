FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cycling: Euskaltel rider Cabedo killed in traffic accident
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 19, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 5 years

Cycling: Euskaltel rider Cabedo killed in traffic accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Victor Cabedo, a cyclist with the Spanish Euskaltel Euskadi team, was killed on Wednesday in a traffic accident while out training.

Cabedo, 23, died after a collision with a vehicle on a public highway north of Valencia, team spokesman Jesus Aizkorbe confirmed.

The Spanish rider, who turned professional last year and most recently competed in last week’s Tour of Britain, was killed only a few kilometers from his home town of Onda.

“Victor Cabedo has passed away after being knocked down, enough already,” team physio Josu Larrazabal wrote on his Twitter feed.

“A big hug for his family. Rest in peace,” he added.

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.