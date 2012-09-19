Cycling: Euskaltel rider Cabedo killed in traffic accident

MADRID (Reuters) - Victor Cabedo, a cyclist with the Spanish Euskaltel Euskadi team, was killed on Wednesday in a traffic accident while out training.

Cabedo, 23, died after a collision with a vehicle on a public highway north of Valencia, team spokesman Jesus Aizkorbe confirmed.

The Spanish rider, who turned professional last year and most recently competed in last week’s Tour of Britain, was killed only a few kilometers from his home town of Onda.

“Victor Cabedo has passed away after being knocked down, enough already,” team physio Josu Larrazabal wrote on his Twitter feed.

“A big hug for his family. Rest in peace,” he added.