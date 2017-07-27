FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tour de France champion Froome to race at Vuelta a Espana
July 27, 2017 / 9:18 AM / in 33 minutes

Tour de France champion Froome to race at Vuelta a Espana

1 Min Read

Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 103-km Stage 21 from Montgeron to Paris Champs-Elysees, France - July 23, 2017 - Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain celebrates his overall win on the podium.Franck Faugere/Pool

(Reuters) - Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome has confirmed his participation in this year's Vuelta a Espana, Team Sky said on Thursday.

Froome, who won the Tour title on Sunday in Paris, has previously finished second in Vuelta on three occasions.

"I've got the opportunity and I'm certainly going to go for it," Froome said in a statement on Team Sky's website (www.teamsky.com)

"The Vuelta is a race I love - it's vicious but it's three weeks that I enjoy. I've come second three times now and I'd love to win.

"To win both the Tour and the Vuelta in one year would be absolutely incredible."

No rider has won the Tour and Vuelta in the same year since the latter was moved to August and September from April in 1995.

The 2017 Vuelta begins on Aug. 19 in France's Nimes and finishes on Sept. 10 in Madrid.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

