Froome going for rare Tour-Vuelta double
#Sports News
August 10, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

Froome going for rare Tour-Vuelta double

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain (L), winner of the 2015 Tour de France, takes part in the bicycle street race in Hadsten, Denmark July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Henning Bagger/Scanpix

LONDON (Reuters) - Tour de France winner Chris Froome will be back in the saddle later this month as he tries to add Spain’s Vuelta to his career honors.

”Looking forward to taking on the @lavuelta ...

Tough but always exciting for the viewers #bringiton,” the Team Sky rider said on his Twitter account on Monday.

Froome, who also won the Tour de France in 2013, will attempt a rare double when the Vuelta begins on Aug. 22 in Puerto Banus.

The 30-year-old Briton was runner-up in last year’s Vuelta, missing out to Spaniard Alberto Contador who will miss this year’s race having won the 2015 Giro d‘Italia but struggled on the Tour de France.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
