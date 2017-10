Astana Pro Team rider Fredrik Kessiakoff of Sweden celebrates after winning the 11th stage of the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race, a 39.4-km individual time trial between Cambados and Pontevedra August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

PONTEVEDRA, Spain (Reuters) - Sweden’s Fredrik Kessiakoff won stage 11 of the Tour of Spain on Wednesday, a 39.4-km individual time trial from Cambados to Pontevedra.

Spaniard Alberto Contador finished second with Britain’s Chris Froome third.

Spain’s Joaquim Rodriguez retained his overall lead but is just one second ahead of Contador with Froome in third, 16 seconds behind the leader.