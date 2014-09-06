FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hesjedal takes Vuelta stage as Froome fights back
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 6, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Hesjedal takes Vuelta stage as Froome fights back

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LA CAMPERONA Spain (Reuters) - Former Giro d‘Italia champion Ryder Hesjedal of Canada claimed the 14th stage of the Tour of Spain thanks to a late surge in the final brutal climb as Chris Froome’s challenge picked up on Saturday.

Alejandro Valverde was the first to attack in the group of favorites in the intimidating ascent to La Camperona but he could not sustain the pace and lost time to overall leader and fellow Spaniard Alberto Contador as well as Britain’s Froome.

Team Sky’s Froome was the best of the top guns as he beat Contador by seven seconds and Valverde by 29, according to provisional results.

Contador retained the red jersey and now leads Valverde by 42 seconds and Froome, now third overall after Colombian Rigoberto Uran cracked in the finale, by 1:13.

Eleven breakaway riders reached the base of the final ascent, 8.3-km at an average gradient of 7.5 per cent and parts almost 20 per cent, with a five-minute advantage over the peloton.

Swiss Oliver Zaugg attacked in the steepest part and looked certain to win, only for Canadian Hesjedal, the 2012 Giro winner, to overcome him with 200 meters left and prevail after 200.8 kilometers from Santander.

In the group of favorites, Valverde sped away early and he was followed by Contador and Spain’s Joaquim Rodriguez.

Froome appeared to struggle but it was the 2013 Tour de France champion who accelerated in the final kilometer to gain time over his rivals and send a warning.

Just as Contador seemed to be cruising toward a third Vuelta title, Froome’s move showed that he will be a tough nut to crack and will be one of the favorites for Sunday’s mountaintop finish in Lagos De Covadonga.

Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Goodson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.