Radwanska crushes Kvitova to ease into Connecticut final
Top seed Agnieszka Radwanska put on a dominant performance against double defending champion Petra Kvitova to ease into the final of the Connecticut Open with a 6-1 6-1 triumph on Friday.
BARCELONA Sergey Lagutin from Uzbekistan won stage eight of the Tour of Spain on Saturday while Colombian Nairo Quintana became the new overall leader, wresting the red jersey from compatriot Darwin Atapuma.
Team Katusha rider Lagutin attacked in the final 200 meters of the flat stage from Villalpando to La Camperona to claim his first ever stage win in a Grand Tour, finishing 10 seconds ahead of Frenchman Axel Domont.
Quintana finished 12th in the stage but took first place overall, leading Spaniard Alejandro Valverde by 19 seconds with Tour de France winner Chris Froome a further eight behind in third.
Three-time winner Alberto Contador finished 13th in the stage and is seventh overall.
"Finally my dream to win a stage at a Grand Tour has come true and I still can't believe it has happened," Lagutin told Spanish Television network TVE. "I'm 35 years old and I thought it might never happen but I hope it's just the start."
Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn set her sights on a fifth victory this year as she moved to a three-stroke lead after the second round of the Canadian Women’s Open on Friday. Jutanugarn completed the final two holes of her delayed first round in the morning, where she finished at four-under-par, then fired a bogey-free eight-under-par 64 in the second round to move to 12-under and take command.
NEW YORK With a second Wimbledon title in the bag, a second gold medal in his pocket and his biggest rival struggling with injury, Andy Murray believes he has a golden chance to add to his three grand slam titles.