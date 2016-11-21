Landa targets first Giro win for Team Sky

MADRID (Reuters) - Team Sky rider Mikel Landa is gearing up for a big year in which he hopes to lead his team to their first success in the Giro d'Italia.

The Spaniard was among the favourites in this year's Italian grand tour after finishing third in 2015 but he pulled out because of a stomach problem during the 10th stage.

"I want to get to the Giro d'Italia in the best possible condition as it's once again going to be my biggest aim of the year," Landa told Marca newspaper.

"It's true that I will compete against other riders who have more experience and have achieved better results than I have. But in terms of the orography and the climate, the Giro is the race that is best suited for me."

The 100th edition of the Giro starts on May 5 in Alghero, Sardinia and finishes with a time trial in Milan on May 28.