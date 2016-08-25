FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Yates wins stage six, Atapuma retains Vuelta red jersey
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 25, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Yates wins stage six, Atapuma retains Vuelta red jersey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Briton Simon Yates powered away to a solo victory in stage six of the Tour of Spain on Thursday, a 163.2km ride from Monforte de Lemos to Luintra.

With 3.6km remaining, the Orika-BikeExchange rider went clear and rode to the finish 20 seconds ahead of Spaniard Luis-Leon Sanchez of Astana.

Italian Fabio Felline was third, 22 seconds adrift of the winner.

"I managed to take my opportunity," an elated Yates told Spanish TVE. "I managed to come down perfectly and I timed my attack to perfection."

The victory lifted Yates into 10th place in the general standings, with Colombian Darwin Atapuma (BMC team) finishing safely in the pack to retain the leader's jersey for a third successive day.

"We've defended the leader's jersey in the best possible way," Atapuma said. "I'm going through a good spell and I want to take advantage of this. But we are taking it one day at a time."

Spaniard Alejandro Valverde is 28 seconds adrift while Sky rider Chris Froome, winner of the Tour de France and bronze medalist in the Olympic time trial, is third overall.

Friday's stage seven is a 158.5km ride from Maceda to Puebla de Sanabria. The race finishes on Sept. 11 in Madrid.

Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.