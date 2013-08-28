Australian Matthews wins Vuelta Stage Five

LAGO DE SANABRIA, Spain, Aug 28 - Australia’s Michael Matthews won stage five of the Tour of Spain on Wednesday as Italian Vincenzo Nibali retained the overall lead.

Matthews, riding for the Orica Green Edge squad, finished ahead of Argentinian Maximiliano Richeze and Belgian Gianni Meersman in the bunch sprint that decided the hilly 177- kilometer stage from Sober to Lago de Sanabria.

After the race’s first bunch sprint stage, Nibali continued to lead overall.

The race finishes on September 15 in Madrid.