Cancellara wins 11th stage of Tour of Spain
#Sports News
September 4, 2013

Cancellara wins 11th stage of Tour of Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TARAZONA, Spain (Reuters) - Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland won stage 11 of the Tour of Spain cycle race on Wednesday, a 38.8-kilometer time trial, and Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali moved into the overall lead.

Former world and Olympic time trial champion Cancellara finished ahead of Germany’s Tony Martin on the hilly individual time trial starting and finishing in Tarazona, with Italy’s Domenico Pozzovivo third and Nibali fourth.

Nibali regained the overall lead he had held earlier in the race, with Ireland’s Nicolas Roche second.

The race finishes on September 15 in Madrid.

Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
