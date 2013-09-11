FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mollema claims stage 17, Nibali holds on to overall lead
#Sports News
September 11, 2013 / 4:16 PM / in 4 years

Mollema claims stage 17, Nibali holds on to overall lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BURGOS, Spain (Reuters) - Dutchman Bauke Mollema broke away from a group of around 40 riders with less than 500 meters to the finish to win stage 17 of the Tour of Spain, while Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali held on to the overall lead on Wednesday.

Norway’s Edvald Boasson Hagen led in the pack for second, with Argentina’s Maximiliano Richeze third.

In the overall standings, American Chris Horner and Spain’s Alejandro Valverde trail Nibali in second and third place respectively.

The Tour of Spain finishes on Sunday in Madrid.

Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
