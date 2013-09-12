Kiryienka takes summit win as leader Nibali loses time

PENA CABARGA, Spain (Reuters) - Belarus rider Vasil Kiryienka took a solo win on stage 18’s summit finish of Pena Cabarga in the Tour of Spain on Thursday, while Italian Vincenzo Nibali had his overall lead cut to just three seconds.

Denmark’s Chris Anker Sorensen finished second behind Kiryienka with Australian Adam Hansen in third.

Nibali lost time to American Chris Horner in the overall standings with Spain’s Alejandro Valverde third, 1:09 adrift of the Italian.

The Tour of Spain ends on Sunday in Madrid.