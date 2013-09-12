FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kiryienka takes summit win as leader Nibali loses time
#Sports News
September 12, 2013 / 3:57 PM / 4 years ago

Kiryienka takes summit win as leader Nibali loses time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PENA CABARGA, Spain (Reuters) - Belarus rider Vasil Kiryienka took a solo win on stage 18’s summit finish of Pena Cabarga in the Tour of Spain on Thursday, while Italian Vincenzo Nibali had his overall lead cut to just three seconds.

Denmark’s Chris Anker Sorensen finished second behind Kiryienka with Australian Adam Hansen in third.

Nibali lost time to American Chris Horner in the overall standings with Spain’s Alejandro Valverde third, 1:09 adrift of the Italian.

The Tour of Spain ends on Sunday in Madrid.

Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham; Editing by Alison Wildey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
