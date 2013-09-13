Rodriguez wins Vuelta Stage 19, Horner takes lead

ALTO DE NARANCO, Spain (Reuters) - Spain’s Joaquim Rodriguez won Stage 19 of the Tour of Spain on Friday and American Chris Horner took the overall lead from Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali with two days of the race left.

Rodriguez attacked in the final kilometer to take a solo victory at the summit finish of Alto de Naranco, with Italy’s Diego Ulissi second and Spain’s Dani Moreno third.

Horner came fifth to gain around six seconds on Nibali, who finished ninth, as the bunch of favorites split up near the summit.

Spain’s Alejandro Valverde remained third overall.

The race finishes on Sunday in Madrid.