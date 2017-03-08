FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Pinot, Quintana set for Tirreno battle after team TT
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 8, 2017 / 4:49 PM / 5 months ago

Pinot, Quintana set for Tirreno battle after team TT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cycling - Tour de France cycling race - The 162.5 km (101 miles) Stage 7 from L'Isle-Jourdain to Lac de Payolle, France - 08/07/2016 - FDJ rider Thibaut Pinot of France cycles during the stage.Jean-Paul Pelissier Picture Supplied by Action Images

LIDO DI CAMAIORE, Italy (Reuters) - France's Thibaut Pinot and Colombian Nairo Quintana looked set to battle it out for overall victory on the Tirreno-Adriatico stage race after their outfits finished the opening team time trial in good positions on Wednesday.

BMC Racing won the stage in 23 minutes 21 seconds with Italian Damiano Caruso taking the overall lead, ahead of Quick Step-Floors, who finished 16 seconds behind.

Pinot's FDJ team were third, 21 seconds off the pace, just ahead of Quintana's Movistar team, who clocked the same time.

Pinot, third in the 2014 Tour de France, and Quintana, second in 2015, will now fight for the overall win in the following stages.

Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.