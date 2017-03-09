Baseball: U.S. top Colombia in 10, Cuba edge Australia
Pitching dominated a tense 3-2 U.S. win over Colombia in Miami on Friday, settled by a 10th-inning, walk-off single by Adam Jones that ignited an emotional celebration by the Americans.
POMARANCE, Italy Britain's Geraint Thomas won the second stage of the week-long Tirreno-Adriatico race in convincing fashion on Thursday, a welcome boost in the Team Sky rider's preparations for the Giro d'Italia.
Thomas, who has made the Giro his main goal this season and will not ride the Flanders classics, attacked with about four kilometers left and never looked back.
Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) took second place ahead of world champion Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe) of Slovakia, with Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet (BMC) of Belgium taking the overall leader's blue jersey.
Thomas, however, remains far adrift of the overall leaders after Sky endured a catastrophic opening team time trial, finishing one minute 41 seconds behind stage winners BMC on Wednesday.
(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)
Angelique Kerber, who will reclaim the world number one ranking on Monday, breezed to a 6-2 6-1 second-round victory over fellow German Andrea Petkovic at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday.
NFL teams violated federal laws governing prescription drugs, according to a Washington Post story based on sealed court documents contained in a federal lawsuit filed by former players against the league and reviewed by the newspaper.