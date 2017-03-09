REUTERS/Paul Hanna FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. Picture Supplied by Action Images

POMARANCE, Italy Britain's Geraint Thomas won the second stage of the week-long Tirreno-Adriatico race in convincing fashion on Thursday, a welcome boost in the Team Sky rider's preparations for the Giro d'Italia.

Thomas, who has made the Giro his main goal this season and will not ride the Flanders classics, attacked with about four kilometers left and never looked back.

Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) took second place ahead of world champion Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe) of Slovakia, with Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet (BMC) of Belgium taking the overall leader's blue jersey.

Thomas, however, remains far adrift of the overall leaders after Sky endured a catastrophic opening team time trial, finishing one minute 41 seconds behind stage winners BMC on Wednesday.

