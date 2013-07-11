FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Froome team mate Boasson Hagen abandons Tour de France
July 11, 2013 / 5:41 PM / in 4 years

Froome team mate Boasson Hagen abandons Tour de France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Race leader yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles with team mates during the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

TOURS, France (Reuters) - Race leader Chris Froome lost another valuable team mate on the Tour de France when Norway’s Edvald Boasson Hagen pulled out with a shoulder injury on Thursday.

Boasson Hagen sustained a small fracture in his shoulder when he was caught in a massive pile-up towards the finish of the 12th stage.

“Edvald Boasson Hagen has been forced to abandon the Tour de France following a fractured right scapula on stage 12,” Team Sky said in a statement.

”“Fortunately this doesn’t require surgery but Edvald will return home to Norway for further investigation and treatment.”

Briton Froome, who leads the Tour by three minutes and 25 seconds from Spain’s Alejandro Valverde, lost team mate Vasil Kiryienka after the second mountain stage last Sunday when the Belarussian was eliminated for missing the time cut.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey

