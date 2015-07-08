France's Bouhanni crashes out of the Tour de France

AMIENS, France (Reuters) - France’s Nacer Bouhanni abandoned the Tour de France after crashing on Wednesday’s fifth stage and being taken away in an ambulance.

The sprinter, who was targeting stage wins and possibly the green jersey for the points classification, tangled with three team mates 18 kilometers into the 189.5-km ride from Arras. Bouhanni was the only one who could not resume racing. There were no details on his injuries. He had sustained bruised ribs in a crash at the French national championships 10 days ago, confirming his participation in the Tour in the last minute. The 24-year-old has three Giro d‘Italia and two Vuelta stage wins to his name.