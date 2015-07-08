FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bouhanni crashes out of Tour de France
#Sports News
July 8, 2015

Bouhanni crashes out of Tour de France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMIENS, France (Reuters) - France’s Nacer Bouhanni abandoned the Tour de France after crashing on Wednesday’s fifth stage and being taken away in an ambulance. The sprinter, who was targeting stage wins and possibly the green jersey for the points classification, was caught in a crash with three team mates and several other riders 18km into the 189.5km ride from Arras. Bouhanni was the only one who could not resume racing. “He was taken to a hospital for checks on his ribs, elbow and wrist,” his Cofidis sports director Didier Rous said. Bouhanni had sustained bruised ribs in a crash at the French national championships 10 days ago, only confirming his participation in the Tour at the last minute. The 24-year-old has three Giro d‘Italia and two Vuelta stage wins to his name.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris

