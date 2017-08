Cycling - Tour de France cycling race - The 17 km (10.5 miles) Stage 18 from Sallanches to Megeve, France - 21/07/2016 - The Tour de France logo is seen near the finish line during a mountain stage.

PARIS (Reuters) - The 2019 Tour de France will start from Brussels, 50 years after Belgian great Eddy Merckx won the race for the first time, organizers said on Tuesday.

The Tour departed from Brussels once, in 1958.

This year's Tour sets off in Duesseldorf, Germany, on July 1.