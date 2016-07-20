Cancellara pulls out of Tour to recover for Olympics

Cycling - Tour de France cycling race - The 209 km (129.8 miles) Stage 16 from Moirans-en-Montagne, France to Berne, Switzerland - 18/07/2016 - Trek-Segafredo rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland prepares for the start.

FINHAUT-EMOSSON, Switzerland (Reuters) - Fabian Cancellara has pulled out of the Tour de France in order to prepare for the Olympics, his Trek-Segafredo team said on Wednesday.

"Fabian Cancellara won’t take the start in stage 18 of the Tour de France. After careful deliberation between Cancellara and the team management, a decision was made to allow the Swiss rider to rest and recover in preparation for the Olympic Games," the team said in a statement after the 17th stage.

Cancellara, 35, will be one of the favorites for the Olympic time trial, which will be held on Aug. 10.

"It was a hard Tour for me: a lot of stress and I feel tired. If I want to be good at the Olympics I need rest," the 2008 Olympic time trial champion said.