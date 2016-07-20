FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Cancellara pulls out of Tour to recover for Olympics
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 20, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

Cancellara pulls out of Tour to recover for Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cycling - Tour de France cycling race - The 209 km (129.8 miles) Stage 16 from Moirans-en-Montagne, France to Berne, Switzerland - 18/07/2016 - Trek-Segafredo rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland prepares for the start.Jean-Paul Pelissier

FINHAUT-EMOSSON, Switzerland (Reuters) - Fabian Cancellara has pulled out of the Tour de France in order to prepare for the Olympics, his Trek-Segafredo team said on Wednesday.

"Fabian Cancellara won’t take the start in stage 18 of the Tour de France. After careful deliberation between Cancellara and the team management, a decision was made to allow the Swiss rider to rest and recover in preparation for the Olympic Games," the team said in a statement after the 17th stage.

Cancellara, 35, will be one of the favorites for the Olympic time trial, which will be held on Aug. 10.

"It was a hard Tour for me: a lot of stress and I feel tired. If I want to be good at the Olympics I need rest," the 2008 Olympic time trial champion said.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.