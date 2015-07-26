FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paris police fire on car at Tour de France
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 26, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Paris police fire on car at Tour de France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French police look for clues after a car drove through barriers set up for the final stage of the Tour de France in central Paris, France, July 26, 2015. Police opened fire on a car which drove through barriers after refusing to obey them near the Place de la Concorde, Paris police said. Hundreds of thousands of people were expected to gather in the Place de la Concorde and along Champs Elysees avenue for the final leg of the Tour de France later in the day. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - Police opened fire on a car which drove through barriers set up for the final stage of the Tour de France in central Paris on Sunday but said it appeared to be a minor incident.

The driver escaped after refusing to obey police near the Place de la Concorde, Paris police said.

“This is a minor incident. It wasn’t aimed at the Tour de France, it’s not terrorism, it’s just a simple refusal to comply, as there are many every day,” a police official told Reuters.

Hundreds of thousands of people were expected to gather in the Place de la Concorde and along Champs Elysees avenue for the final leg of the Tour de France later in the day.

Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.