Cavendish "fine" after crash

PARIS (Reuters) - World champion Mark Cavendish crashed towards the end of the 17th stage of the Tour de France after a flag waved by a spectator got wrapped around his handlebars on Thursday.

The incident happened some three kilometers from the finish but the Briton escaped with a swollen leg.

“He’s sitting with me, he’s fine,” Team Sky sports director Sean Yates said by telephone.

Cavendish related the incident on his Twitter feed: “Thanks to the (expletive) who crashed me at 3km to go today by waving his flag so it wrapped round my handlebars. Bike’s broke. Leg’s swollen.”

Cavendish is among the favorites for the London Olympic road race on July 28.