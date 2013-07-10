FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Urine thrown at Cavendish on Tour de France road - team
July 10, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

Urine thrown at Cavendish on Tour de France road - team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(L-R) Lotto-Belisol team rider Andre Greipel of Germany, Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Mark Cavendish of Britain and Argos-Shimano team rider Marcel Kittel of Germany sprint to the finish of the 197 km tenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Saint-Gildas-des-Bois to Saint-Malo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

MONT SAINT MICHEL, France (Reuters) - Mark Cavendish had urine thrown at him during his time trial ride on the Tour de France on Wednesday, his team said.

“He was booed on the course and a spectator threw urine at him. I didn’t see it but you could smell it on his jersey. You could think Mark was angry, but he was actually disappointed,” team manager Patrick Lefevere told reporters.

The Briton’s Omega Pharma-Quick Step team mate Jerome Pineau wrote on Twitter: “Shame when my friend Mark Cavendish tells me he has been whistled and sprayed with urine on the course!! It’s scandalous!!!.”

Cavendish declined to comment on the incident which occurred a day after he bumped into Dutch rider Tom Veelers, who lost his balance and hit the ground, in the home straight on the 10th stage.

Cavendish was cleared of any wrongdoing by the race commissaries.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing By Alison Wildey

