Caustic Cavendish proves he's not done just yet

Cycling - Tour de France cycling race - The 188-km (117 miles) 1st stage from Mont Saint-Michel to Utah Beach Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, France - 02/07/2016 - Team Dimension Data rider Mark Cavendish of Britain reacts on podium.

UTAH BEACH, France (Reuters) - Mark Cavendish showed he is not done just yet, hitting back at those people who think he is past his prime in his trademark caustic style after winning the opening stage of the Tour de France to take the yellow jersey on Saturday.

It was the Briton's 27th Tour stage win and he now is seven shy of Eddy Merckx's all-time record and one behind second-placed Bernard Hinault.

Near one of the D-Day beaches, the former world champion put his doubts behind him to beat German Marcel Kittel and rainbow jersey holder Peter Sagan of Slovakia.

"I don't care what people talk about. I have a job to do which is winning races for Dimension Data," Manxman Cavendish said.

The 31-year-old Cavendish, a dominant force from 2008-2012 seemed to have been overtaken in the sprinters' hierarchy by Germans Andre Greipel and Kittel in recent years.

Cycling - Tour de France cycling race - The 188-km (117 miles) 1st stage from Mont Saint-Michel to Utah Beach Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, France - 02/07/2016 - Team Dimension Data rider Mark Cavendish of Britain reacts on podium. Juan Medina

"Mark hadn't won a lot lately. I think he's on fire. I saw him two years ago he was not well. Two days ago he was not the same," his Dimension Data team mate Bernhard Eisel said.

After failing to win a Tour stage in 2014 when he crashed in the opening leg in Harrogate, Britain, Cavendish won once last year, in the seventh stage.

Cycling - Tour de France cycling race - The 188-km (117 miles) 1st stage from Mont Saint-Michel to Utah Beach Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, France - 02/07/2016 - Team Dimension Data rider Mark Cavendish of Britain reacts on podium. Juan Medina

He did not have to wait long to celebrate this time.

"It's my 10th Tour de France. From the beginning I've had the pressure to win," he said.

"Since 2008 it's been the end of me."

Asked about his feeling about having beaten all the top contenders for the stage win, Cavendish quipped: "I won a bunch sprint. If I don't try to win I stay at home."