FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slagter wins Tour Down Under, Greipel pedals to milestone
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 27, 2013 / 8:20 AM / in 5 years

Slagter wins Tour Down Under, Greipel pedals to milestone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dutch cyclist Tom-Jelte Slagter won the overall title at the Tour Down Under on Sunday for his first major victory as Germant sprint ace Andre Greipel claimed the final stage in Adelaide for his 100th career win.

Slagter entered the final stage with a 13-second cushion over Spaniard Javier Moreno and all he needed was to stay out of trouble.

The Dutch 23-year-old rookie did exactly that over the 90 kilometer city circuit to finish 17 seconds ahead of Moreno.

Olympic team pursuit gold medalist Geraint Thomas, who surrendered the overall lead to Slagter on Saturday and slipped to the fifth place, was third, 25 seconds back.

Lotto-Beliso rider Greipel staved off Slagter’s Blanco team mate Mark Renshaw’s challenge to claim a record 14th Tour Down Under stage victory that came a week after his triumph at People’s Choice Classic.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.