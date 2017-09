Giant-Alpecin rider John Degenkolb (3rd R) of Germany and Trek Factory rider Fumiyuki Beppu (R) of Japan sprint to the finish line as spectators take pictures of them during the Tour de France Saitama Criterium cycling race in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Japan, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

LONDON (Reuters) - The German city of Dusseldorf will host the Grand Depart of the 2017 Tour de France, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

The city council voted 40-39 in favor of applying last month after London withdrew for cost reasons.

It will be the first time for 30 years that Germany has hosted the Grand Depart, since West Berlin in 1987.

In 2016 it will be in La Manche in northern France.