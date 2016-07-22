FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympic time trial favorite Dumoulin crashes out of Tour
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 22, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

Olympic time trial favorite Dumoulin crashes out of Tour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cycling - Tour de France cycling race - The 17 km (10.5 miles) Stage 18 from Sallanches to Megeve, France - 21/07/2016 - Team Giant-Alpecin rider Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands arrives on the finish line during the individual time trial.Jean-Paul Pelissier

SAINT-GERVAIS-LES-BAINS, France (Reuters) - Tom Dumoulin's hope of winning the Olympic time trial in Rio next month suffered a major blow on Friday when the Dutchman pulled out of the Tour de France with a lower wrist injury.

The Giant-Alpecin rider, one of the main favorites for the Aug. 10 Olympic event, fell off his bike with about 62km left in the 19th stage, and abandoned the race in tears a couple of kilometers further on.

"From first X-ray it seems that Tom Dumoulin has a fracture in his left radius," his team said on Twitter without elaborating.

Dumoulin won two stages in this year's Tour, a summit finish in Arcalis, Andorra, and the first time trial. He was second in Thursday's mountain time trial behind overall leader Chris Froome.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.